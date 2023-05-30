News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United open up season ticket sales for Premier League as phase 3 begins

Blades open up season-ticket sales after renewal period ends

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 30th May 2023, 15:03 BST

Sheffield United membership card holders will get their chance to claim season tickets for the upcoming Premier League season after the existing renewal period came to an end.

Fans who held a membership card for the 2022/23 campaign will be able to buy season tickets from 9am on May 31, until the phase three period ends at 5pm on June 6.

Supporters who buy their passes for the season will receive 2,700 loyalty points and three per cent of the purchase price back in ClubCash, to redeem in the Blades superstore from the start of the season. The PayPal ‘pay in three’ option is also available, subject to acceptance.

Season tickets start at £418.50 for adults on the Kop, with concession prices for over 60s/disabled (£306), £235 for young adults/students and £114.25 for under 18s.

Tickets on the south stand, John Street stand and family corner are £528.50, £336, £235 and £123.25 for the same bands, and the Bramall Lane upper and corner is priced at £473.50, £321, £235 and £118.75.

For more information, visit United’s ticketing website here.

