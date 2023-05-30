Sheffield United open up season ticket sales for Premier League as phase 3 begins

Sheffield United membership card holders will get their chance to claim season tickets for the upcoming Premier League season after the existing renewal period came to an end.

Fans who held a membership card for the 2022/23 campaign will be able to buy season tickets from 9am on May 31, until the phase three period ends at 5pm on June 6.

Supporters who buy their passes for the season will receive 2,700 loyalty points and three per cent of the purchase price back in ClubCash, to redeem in the Blades superstore from the start of the season. The PayPal ‘pay in three’ option is also available, subject to acceptance.

Season tickets start at £418.50 for adults on the Kop, with concession prices for over 60s/disabled (£306), £235 for young adults/students and £114.25 for under 18s.

