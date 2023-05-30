Oli McBurnie retains the desire and ambition to force his way back into the senior Scotland set-up, despite the Sheffield United striker being overlooked for Steve Clarke’s latest set of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The striker scored 15 times for United - more than three of four strikers selected in Clarke’s squad to face Norway and Georgia next month - to help the Blades reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup and, more crucially, finish second in the Championship to book their place back in the Premier League.

But that wasn’t enough to earn him a recall to the Scotland side, with Clarke opting to select AFC Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes of Queens Park Rangers and Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet alongside Lawrence Shankland, the striker formerly of United’s sister club Beerschot who claimed 28 goals for Hearts after moving to Scotland.

Many behind the scenes were surprised at McBurnie’s omission, with the man himself admitting that a recall was high on his agenda. Despite being born in Leeds, McBurnie is proud to represent Scotland and revealed earlier this season that his wait for a first international goal is something that “haunts” him.

“That’s always the goal,” McBurnie admitted when asked about his international aspirations. “All I can do is try and perform well for the Blades to try and force my way into the manager’s plans at international level. And hopefully I can do that.”

The silver lining for the Blades will be the extended period of rest afforded to McBurnie ahead of the new Premier League season, with the striker expected to be one of the players included when United publish their retained list when negotiations with some of his Bramall Lane teammates are concluded.

“I feel like I’ve always under-performed for the national side. Maybe I’ve tried too hard at times but I just feel I’ve let myself down for Scotland,” McBurnie told Mailsport earlier in the season.

“The Scottish fans haven’t seen the real side of me yet. On Stuart McCall’s first day at Sheffield United he took me into the office and said he’d get me back in the squad.

