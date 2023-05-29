News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake
Watch Will Vaulks brilliant Wednesday strike ruled out at Wembley
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations

Conor Coady’s Sheffield United “love” revisited after Wolves, Everton transfer link

Wolves defender has been linked with Blades if Everton don’t keep him

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th May 2023, 16:02 BST

Conor Coady has already detailed how he “loved” his loan spell at Sheffield United, after the Blades were linked with a summer move for the England international defender.

The Liverpudlian spent last season on loan at Everton from Wolves, with uncertainty over whether he will remain at Goodison Park beyond the summer. Reports suggest his contract has a £4.5m buyout clause contained within it but Coady’s opportunities under Sean Dyche were limited last summer and he may return to Molineux.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prince Abdullah sends Blades fan message and hints at takeover appeal

Most Popular

Coady spent a season at United during their time in League One after joining from Liverpool and helped United to the semi-finals of the FA Cup under boss Nigel Clough. He moved permanently to Huddersfield Town shortly after his loan spell ended and went on to establish himself in the Premier League, winning 10 England caps to date.

Speaking on the Super6 podcast in 2021, Coady remembered the half-time atmosphere at Wembley with United leading top-flight side Hull City and potentially 45 minutes from a place in Europe.

Blades fans hit out as promotion shirts sold online for 650% mark-up

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We came in at half time and everyone was silent, and we all just burst out laughing,” Coady said. “If we’d have got to the final we’d have been in the Europa League and we were in League One.

“It was mental to even think of that so we just had a laugh to ourselves, and the game was incredible. We gave a great account of ourselves and the club is brilliant. I loved it there.”

If the £4.5m figure is correct, it would take up a sizeable chunk of the budget boss Paul Heckingbottom has at his disposal this summer, without taking wages into account, and it would be interesting to see where Coady would fit in United’s plans if his name did indeed feature on the top-secret list of names drawn up by Heckingbottom and his head of recruitment, Paul Mitchell.

Remarkable O’Connell progress revealed as Blades star bids for fitness

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic was a revelation on the right of United’s back three while John Egan has previously impressed in the top-flight, and playing a right-footer on the left would upset the natural balance. But Coady’s arrival, as a seasoned Premier League performer and England international, could fulfil a similar role to Phil Jagielka last time out when the Blades were promoted to the Premier League.

“It was brilliant, absolutely brilliant. I can’t speak highly enough of my time at Sheffield United,” Coady continued of his South Yorkshire spell.

Midfielder has already revealed Forest hope amid Blades interest

“The people were fantastic. Nigel was fantastic for me. He’s a real good man and a fantastic manager who helped me kick on and made sure we had a good season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The league was brilliant, the things we were doing. I went there under David Weir and it was tough because we were trying to play a different way and it was a tough, tough league.

“Nigel came in and really changed it, he knew the league and how to play with the players he had. We had so many games and it was brilliant. I loved every minute of it.”

Outrageous, frustrated - Blades season player ratings after promotion

Deane’s brilliant Ndiaye verdict after United star’s stunning season