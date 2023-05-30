David Brooks, the former Sheffield United favourite, has celebrated another milestone after announcing he is cancer-free after being recalled to the Wales squad for the first time since his diagnosis.

Bournemouth man Brooks, who was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma while on international duty in October 2021, announced he was cancer-free in May last year.

The 25-year-old returned to action for Bournemouth in March and started the Cherries’ last two Premier League games of the season. Brooks made the move to Bournemouth from United in 2018 for around £11m and will link up with former Blade Rob Page’s squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

United goalkeeper Adam Davies has also been named in the squad. Former United defender Page said of Brooks: “I am pleased for him because he’s had a long journey.

“I tried to get him on camp (in March) because you want your best players around you. He definitely falls into that category. We knew we had to manage it.

“You don’t go through what he’s gone through and not have little setbacks. Bournemouth have been incredible with the way they have handled it and got him back up to speed. It’s great that we have got him available.”

Wales host Armenia in Cardiff on June 16 before playing Turkey in Samsun three days later. Page’s side made a positive start to Euro 2024 qualifying in March by drawing 1-1 away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia before beating Latvia 1-0 at home. Former United loanee Ethan Ampadu is also named in the squad.

