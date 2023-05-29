Blades gearing up for Premier League return and have unfinished business after Covid-19 wrecked survival hopes last time out

Prince Abdullah hopes Sheffield United supporters’ presence in the Bramall Lane stands next season can be the difference as the Blades prepare to return to the Premier League after two seasons away.

United’s last experience of the top flight saw them finish bottom of the table and suffer relegation, having been forced to play almost an entire season in empty stadia amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Blades support played a key role as United mounted an unlikely challenge for Europe in their first season back in the Premier League and Prince Abdullah, speaking recently to United’s SUTV channel, namechecked that support as one of two reasons behind United’s status as a “big club” - and potentially the driving forces behind takeover interest in the club, with investment fund 777 Partners the latest USA investors to be linked with United.

"I always say Sheffield United is a big club because of two things; the history and the fanbase,” Prince Abdullah said. “If you look at some of the Premier League clubs they don't enjoy what we have in Sheffield. I don't think we would have got promoted without the fans.

"The fans make the difference. Most of the games in the Championship are 50/50 games and you can win or lose on small margins. I think the fans, most of the time, can give you the push to get over the line.”

That dispiriting relegation season also saw the departure of United’s iconic manager Chris Wilder, who departed after relations with the Bramall Lane board broke down. Wilder, most recently in charge of Watford, and the Prince met recently, with that season amongst the items on the agenda.

“The fans played a big role and I think we were extremely unlucky when in the Premier League to play one-and-half seasons without the fans,” Prince Abdullah added.

