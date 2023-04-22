Star says Blades fans can “rest assured” that their side will give everything in bid to reach first FA Cup final since 1936

Ollie Norwood has reassured Sheffield United supporters that he and his teammates will “give it everything we’ve got” as they look to cause a major upset in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley this afternoon.

The former Northern Ireland international is expected to return to the side to face the reigning Premier League champions, with City loan pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle ineligible against their parent club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the more experienced members of Paul Heckingbottom’s squad in terms of playing at Wembley, Norwood also represented his country at the European Championships in France in 2016 and even as someone born outside the Steel City, is well aware of the significance of the game in United’s history.

“It means a lot, definitely,” Norwood told The Star. “It’s a real proud moment, to have the privilege to represent Sheffield United Football Club at Wembley, in the semi-final of the FA Cup. And we’ll give it everything we’ve got. You can be rest assured of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully it’ll be good enough but it’ll be a real proud moment and for the likes of Sharpy, Bash, Flecky and myself, especially the lads who went through League One and the Championship. It’ll be a real proud moment for us.”

United recognise that they cannot get caught up in the occasion of playing at Wembley for the first time in nine years and although they respect City, they cannot be compliant against a side of such immense quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We won’t do that. We’ve never done that,” Norwood, who faced City on all four occasions during the Blades’ two-year spell in the Premier League, added. “We’ll be respectful, we’re not stupid, but we’re really looking forward to taking the challenge head-on.

“We shouldn’t be daunted by it. It’s a big occasion, but it’s just a bigger stadium with more people there. It’s a pitch, a ball and 11 men against 11. We’re excited, can’t wait to get down there and looking forward to it. The lads have played in big games and this is no different.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad