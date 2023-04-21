Pep Guardiola’s verdict on “aggressive” Sheffield United ahead of Man City semi-final

Guardiola offers his verdict on the Blades ahead of their semi-final clash with his Man City side this weekend

Pep Guardiola has offered his assessment of Sheffield United ahead of this weekend’s semi-final against his Manchester City side, with the legendary Spaniard expecting a “difficult game” against the Premier League-bound Blades.

United face the toughest task possible in their bid to reach their first FA Cup final since 1936 in the shape of Guardiola’s superstars, who are looking to make history by winning the treble this season.

After booking their place in the Champions League semi-finals earlier this week, City face United this weekend before a potential title-decider against Arsenal next Wednesday evening.

United faced City four times during their two-year spell in the Premier League and despite all ending in City’s favour, United were in every game and the biggest margin of defeat was 2-0.

“It’s quite similar to the way they played under Chris Wilder. They did an incredible first season in the Premier League. A lot of patterns.

“They are one game away from Premier League promotion and it will be an extremely difficult game. For the quality of the set pieces, build up and building the channels. They are so aggressive in the duels.

“This is the feeling I have. We have to be there, absolutely, to deserve to be in the final.”

Nathan Ake misses out for City with a hamstring injury but Phil Foden returned to the City squad against Bayern earlier this week. Eyes will be on whether Guardiola picks striker Erling Haaland or not, but his replacement would be World Cup-winner Julian Alvarez.

