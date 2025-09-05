Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer and manager Ruben Selles look dejected after the home loss to Millwall. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles’ hand has been strengthened by the arrival of new players but now he has to make the most of them

When Sheffield United travel to Ipswich next Friday following the end of the international break, they do so in better shape than when they last took to the field.

Their last line-up at Middlesbrough, did have the much-needed additions of fresh signings Ben Godfrey and Japhet Tanganga in the backline but there were holes in other places, notably in an attacking sense.

Despite having players like Gus Hamer, Louis Barry and Callum O'Hare on the pitch, United's creativity was almost non-existent and the frontline, though short on service, looked tame.

New arrivals in Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene should help change that, while Alex Matos, coming in from Chelsea, offers a different option in the middle.

The huge influx of central defenders - even along with the departure of captain Jack Robinson - points to a potential change in formation and even if it doesn't, Ruben Selles has a much better pool to pick from in that respect. That should appease everyone in red and white, given the ease in which the Blades have conceded chances so far this season.

Spotlight now on Ruben Selles

Now, the onus is on the head coach.

Selles made no bones about the fact that he needed help from the owners in terms of recruitment, having lost two key men in Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, as well as Kieffer Moore who has been in inspired form for Wrexham and Wales since leaving Bramall Lane.

To the ownership's credit, albeit much later than it should, the cavalry has arrived.

In a sense, that should lift a little pressure off Selles but really it probably puts more on because it's down to him now.

He was already placed in a difficult position in replacing Chris Wilder and it wasn't going to take long for some fans to turn on him, as was the case following last week's defeat at the Riverside.

Now he has a squad that is much stronger than it was before and time on the training ground to work on things that have been missing since he took charge.

Selles has very little credit in the bank but fans can be won over again if he gets it right now and there are those who think the Spaniard has no longer any excuses.

It’s been ‘a mess of a summer’ at Sheffield United

"It's been a mess of a summer - starting with the sacking of Chris Wilder," said player turned pundit Jobi McAnuff on the BBC's EFL podcast 72+.

"From what I've seen I've not been impressed with Ruben Selles in the way he's set the team up - he's not getting the best out of the group yet.

"He maybe wasn't given the tools he needed to put a team together that can go and get results which gives him a little bit of an out but he should be doing better with the squad he has at his disposal. But he certainly has no excuses with what he's brought in now."

It may seem a little harsh but there is substance in that and with another international break coming up next month, Selles will know that should there not be an upturn in fortunes, then calls for his head will only intensify.

In these early stages of their stewardship, we still know very little about how COH Sports work but given that a popular boss who notched up 92 points last season was given the boot, there is some level of ruthlessness among the group.

