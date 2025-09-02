His frustration at aspects of Sheffield United’s transfer window was obvious but after it slammed shut on Monday evening, Ruben Selles was left with few excuses not to turn around the Blades’ start to the season. United ended the summer with 13 new players.

Four of those arrived on the window’s final day, with Ben Mee, Chieo Ogbene, Mark McGuinness and Alex Matos all strengthening the options at Selles’ disposal. United now have quality in every position on the pitch ahead of the resumption of their Championship season, at Ipswich Town next time out.

We tasked our man to come up with what he thinks is United’s strongest XI at present, with the players that Selles has available, with a shift of formation and Gus Hamer’s role changed to try and accomodate everyone perfectly.

What do you think - is this Selles’ strongest side at the minute or would you do anything differently if you were in the Spaniard’s shoes?

1 . Michael Cooper The United No.1 hasn’t quite looked himself at times this season after a stellar season last time out, but his quality is undoubted and if he’s fit then he plays | Tony King/Getty Images Photo: Tony King/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Femi Seriki We’ve seen Ben Godfrey at right-back in recent times but that doesn’t bring out the best of United from an attacking perspective and I’ve changed the shape of my best XI to a back three, with Seriki given licence to roam from right wing-back | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . Japhet Tanganga What a debut from the new man at Middlesbrough on Saturday, albeit in a losing cause, and you’d imagine – with his defensive instincts and also previous experience at right-back – that he could be a perfect right centre-back in a three | Sportimage Photo Sales

4 . Ben Mee The elder statesman of the United squad can pass on his experience but he’s made it clear that his first priority is to play and once he gets fully up to speed, having worked hard on his fitness all summer, he could be a good option in the middle with two younger players either side of him Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales