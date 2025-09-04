Alan Biggs on Ruben Selles and the mounting pressure at Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s novice owners may have a huge call beckoning - on an emergency entirely of their own making.

The idea that Ruben Selles was an on-a-par replacement for the ludicrously sacked Chris Wilder was way off beam, even at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of nearly 30,000 regular Bramall Lane match-goers could have told the American investors that. Instead, very foolishly, they asked among themselves and took three weeks about it.

Now they have to stick or twist amid a flurry of signings that - to their credit, in fairness - suggest they are backing their man. For now, at least.

That apparent show of resolve is about to be tested and their decision-making this summer indicates that anything could happen.

A return even for Wilder, as many are asking? I believe he would be potentially open to discussing it, though I’m sure he would not expect such a call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hugely controversial move for former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl? Absolutely can’t be ruled out on the basis that I understand there was some mutual attraction in the lead up to Wilder’s exit.

As for everything else, after five games and five defeats, the key word is balance.

With the playing side, United are simply lacking it so far. Zero balance.

On the field, with a 4-3-3 that hasn’t suited the squad inherited. Off the field, with a coaching team completely devoid of practical playing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Win and this doesn’t really matter. As per a previous article, there are many examples of successful bosses who had barely kicked a ball at a seemingly relevant level.

Lose and it becomes part of the debate, maybe spreading among players in the dressing room.

It’s not just that Selles had no playing career to speak of. Neither did his main coaches, James Oliver-Pearce (33) and Tobias Loveland (34).

All three men have worked their way up from analytical, academic backgrounds via previous associations with Selles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collectively, it’s this lack of working football knowledge, on and off the field, that has been most undermining to a radical change of direction.

A respected coach I know has a saying: “Too much analysis equals paralysis.”

It comes back to mind amid much confusion over whether the Blades are spearheading recruitment via AI, as previously advertised, or whether they are pursuing obvious relevant experience, as in their late window signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selles deserves at least some sympathy having been caught in the middle of all this and with the toughest possible act to follow.

There are so many forces ranged against him that he was always destined to have the shortest imaginable honeymoon period.

Even so, had he posted, say, a win and a draw there would have been justifiable calls for patience - because the integration of his differing methods was always going to take time, hence a pre-season plea on these pages.

As it is, the board either have to be braver than their invisibility suggests or, under pressure from fans who rightly blame them for the mess, come clean, admit a mistake and try to rectify it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abiding suspicion is that it’s only a matter of time before another change is forced. A change that could have been foreseen when they made the first one.

But COH Sports will hope the signing spree will help spare them making it.