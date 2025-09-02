Jack Robinson opens up on Sheffield United departure after honest admission following Birmingham City switch

Jack Robinson felt he had achieved everything he could have at Sheffield United before calling time on his five-and-a-half year spell at Bramall Lane to join their Championship rivals Birmingham City on deadline day. The centre-half celebrated his 32nd birthday with a move to the second city.

As we revealed earlier on that day, City had shown an interest in the former Liverpool man along with fellow second-tier clubs Watford and Wrexham, who considered a late swoop. But Robinson was then unveiled as a Blues player late on Monday evening, after all parties beat the 7pm deadline to register his permanent switch.

The Blades secured a fee for a player whose contract expired next summer, having triggered an automatic extension last term, and Robinson received more security by penning a two-year deal with Chris Davies’ side.

United moved swiftly to replace Robinson with the signings of veteran Ben Mee and Mark McGuinness, who arrived after a deal was struck with Luton Town for the former Wednesday man to follow Tahith Chong to Bramall Lane.

“When I found out Birmingham were interested, it was something that I definitely thought I could see myself doing,” Robinson said. “I’m really glad we were able to get the deal done and I’m excited to get going.

“I feel like I’ve done everything I can with Sheffield United, so it was just about finding the right team for me. When I first heard about Birmingham it was nailed on for us to try and get a deal done.

“Thankfully that’s been sorted, it’s a fresh start and I’m excited to show the fans what I can do for this great club. There’s a big project going on here, the club did really well last year and have started well this year, so it’s just about improving.”

Robinson played more than 160 times for United after arriving from Nottingham Forest in January 2020 and was the final remaining member of the squad that finished ninth in the Premier League that season under former boss Chris Wilder.

He was one of the few players who battled to the end in United’s last painful experience in the Premier League and never took a backward step - as his new teammate Kyogo Furuhashi found out during United’s League Cup defeat at Birmingham just last month.

Despite not quite winning over a section of Unitedites Robinson impressed others with his wholehearted attitude to the Blades badge, being named club captain by three different United bosses before the winds of change began to suggest his career may take him elsewhere this summer.

“One of the conversations we had was about bringing that experience,” he said of his conversations with Blues boss Davies. “The Championship is a really tough league, it’s very tough to get out of and any little detail over the next few months that can help the team in any way, then that will be my goal.

“There are times when you need to stand up and show what you’re about, and I’ve always felt like I’ve had that quality. I’ve captained most of the teams that I’ve played for and it’s something that I enjoy.”