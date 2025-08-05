"Love you all..." - Anel Ahmedhodzic bids emotional farewell to Sheffield United with message to supporters

Anel Ahmedhodzic has bid an emotional farewell to Sheffield United after his transfer move to Dutch giants Feyenoord was officially completed earlier today. The 26-year-old joined the Blades back in 2022 but moved on after entering the final year of his Bramall Lane deal.

As we revealed earlier the deal, worth around £7m initially, also includes bonuses due to United if certain criteria are met, and a sell-on clause should the Bosnian defender move on from Feyenoord in the future. A portion of the profit made by United will also go to Ahmedhodzic’s former club Malmo.

Ahmedhodzic admitted he “couldn’t be happier” after making the move to the Champions League hopefuls, who hope to have their new signing available for the first leg of their qualifying clash with Fenerbahçe tomorrow, with the Dutch FA providing assistance.

But he also sent an emotional message to the Blades on social media after an eventful Bramall Lane spell, which saw him help the Blades to promotion to the Premier League before they were painfully relegated a year later.

His time in Sheffield also saw the birth of his two sons and a difficult spell away from the pitch in which he retired from international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina over a medical row, and publicly severed ties with his father after accusing him of “manipulation, lies, deceit and abuse almost every day.”

“First of all I would like to say a big thank you to all the Sheffield United supporters that have had my back ever since I arrived in 2022,” Ahmedhodzic wrote. “We've been through a lot together, ups and downs.

“We've shared beautiful moments and terrible moments on the pitch, but all of that creates a forever lasting memory to cherish. I will always and forever be a Blade. Thank you for all the moments we've shared!

“To all the staff and people working around the club, it's been a pleasure to come in everyday and see all the positivity around the club. From both former staff members and new ones, we all always wanted the best for the club and worked towards it, so thank you for that!

“I had my two sons born in Sheffield and it will be a city that will always be in my family's heart. This is where we leave now. A huge thank you to everyone and I love you all.”