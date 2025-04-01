Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday moment could revitalise Rhian Brewster’s Sheffield United career as striker sets standard

Rhian Brewster’s derby-day delight could have reenergised the striker’s Sheffield United career, believes manager Chris Wilder, after his first Bramall Lane goal for three years.

The former Liverpool man followed up his winner against Wednesday at Hillsborough with a clinical swept finish in Friday night’s win over Coventry City, which sent the Blades top of the Championship table. It was a position they retained after Leeds dropped points at home to Swansea City less than 24 hours later, giving them the advantage in the race for the Premier League with just seven games of the regular season left.

Brewster’s mini purple patch could therefore be timely for both him and United, with the former England U21 international out of contract in the summer. United have opened talks aimed at keeping him at Bramall Lane but no official breakthrough has yet been secured.

On the effect of his iconic winner against Wednesday, Wilder admitted: "We've seen a lift in Rhian. Don’t underestimate the importance of that goal; it was a big goal for him and an important one.

"The supporters matched that in terms of their attitude towards him. All the players need love.

"I hope in the last three home games we can replicate that from a supporters' point of view and an atmosphere point of view... the energy our supporters give the players when they need it.”

The options now at Wilder’s disposal saw Brewster usurp Callum O’Hare from the No.10 role against Coventry, the former Sky Blues man coming off the bench alongside Tom Cannon, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Kieffer Moore were unused substitutes.

"You saw the energy Callum and Tom Cannon brought us off the bench … they weren't moaning and groaning," added Wilder. "Callum's played the most minutes of any forward this season but he wanted to make a difference.

"Kieffer Moore wasn't able to come on, or Rob Holding or Jes. But they're all desperately trying to get into the team.

"Rhian was needed when he wasn't in the team and he's a great example to the other players that when he gets the opportunity he takes it and lifts the team again."