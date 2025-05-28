Hamza Choudhury drops Sheffield United transfer hint amid Leicester City future uncertainty
Hamza Choudhury has appeared to drop a big hint about his Sheffield United future amid uncertainty over his time at parent club Leicester City. The midfielder impressed teammates, coaching staff and fans alike after joining the Blades on loan in January, ending the season as their first-choice right-back.
United had the option to sign Choudhury this summer, after negotiating with City who wanted an obligation should the Blades regain their place in the Premier League. And given his versatility and experience in the Championship, having helped City win the division in 2023/24, many Unitedites would have liked to see him return.
The Blades’ recruitment staff were also keen to retain Choudhury’s services too, we understand, but the Bangladesh international - who made an emotional debut for his country during his time at Bramall Lane, attracting a new legion of fans from South Asia to the Blades - has appeared to wave goodbye to United this week.
Writing in a post on Instagram after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat in the play-off final to Sunderland at Wembley, the 27-year-old said: “Such a painful way to end the season. I've struggled to find the right words over the last couple of days. I feel like we deserved so much more but it's not what was written!
“I want to thank everyone associated with Sheffield United, the Gaffer and his staff, all my teammates and to every single fan for making my time so memorable here! I've loved being able to play and represent this special club! UTB.”
Choudhury received an outpouring of support from his United teammates in the comments, with Rhian Brewster, Sydie Peck and Andre Brooks amongst the Blades players to describe Choudhury as their “brother.” Tyrese Campbell commented: “Family,” with a love heart emoji and added: “Was a pleasure, brother.”
City may decide that Choudhury’s Championship pedigree and experience could prove useful after they dropped back into the second tier and alongside him, United’s other loan players are expected to return to their parent clubs this summer before decisions are taken on their future.
Harry Clarke is in a similar boat after Ipswich Town came down from the Premier League while Alfie Gilchrist and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who was absent from the squad that faced Sunderland at Wembley on Saturday, will return to London to Chelsea and Crystal Palace respectively.
Rob Holding also goes back to the capital to an uncertain future at FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, with the former Arsenal man encountering a difficult time at Selhurst Park since moving from the Emirates. A number of United’s own young loanees, including Louie Marsh who spent the season half of the season at Fleetwood Town, will also come back to Bramall Lane ahead of decisions on their immediate futures next term.
