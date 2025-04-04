Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder makes Rhian Brewster Sheffield United future claim as contract expiry ticks ever nearer

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is confident that Rhian Brewster sees his future at Bramall Lane as the former Liverpool striker edges ever closer to the expiry of his Blades contract. The forward, who has scored two goals in his last two games, is in the final months of the deal he signed back in 2020 when he arrived in South Yorkshire.

Wilder has gone on record to express his desire to see the 25-year-old stay at the club beyond the summer, hailing his attitude throughout a frustrating United career so far that has been derailed by a succession of unfortunate injuries. But Brewster appears to have been reinvigorated by scoring the winner against rivals Wednesday at Hillsborough last month, following up that strike with another goal in last Friday’s victory over Coventry City.

The Blades boss, as we reported this morning, sees Brewster’s long-term position as the No.10 role in which he has impressed of late and hopes that will be at Bramall Lane. “It [his form] is brilliant for him, but most importantly for him,” Wilder said ahead of tomorrow’s trip to his former club Oxford United. “I read a piece on Tyrese [Campbell] and what he's done this season, and his words on Rhian are echoed by everyone in the club.

“When he's not in the team, he's the biggest supporter. There's huge pressure on them, as we know. Callum's played more minutes than anyone else, Kieffer's coming back in the frame and Tom Cannon getting himself fit after a nasty ankle injury.

“Rhian and Ty know they're going to have to play really well [to stay in the team], but without giving things away I think everybody would expect them two to go again. It might be a bit different when we go with a three-game week, but managing minutes is key. Rhian and Ty are linking very well and hopefully that will continue.”

Brewster’s contractual situation - as well as that of skipper Jack Robinson and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who is approaching the final year of his deal - was discussed last week when members of the group that own United, including Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, visited Sheffield ahead of the victory over Coventry. “So Steve Bettis is on with that and in discussion with the owners,” Wilder added.

Chris Wilder addresses Sheffield United contract situation

“For me, as you can imagine, all the focus and concentration is on what happens here but if you’re asking me, would I like them all to re-sign, yes. One hundred per cent. They've all been outstanding for us and have still got a part to play going forward.

“We have to be sensible with contract discussions; we have to do what’s right for us as a football club and Rhian has to do what’s right for himself.

“But I’d like to think with his reaction and how he’s been around the place and his attitude to everything, that he wants to stay here. He's not knocked on my door once and said he wants to leave.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don't see a player who doesn't see his immediate, medium-term future at Sheffield United. But as you all know, contract talks can become quite complicated. If the boy wants to stay, we want him to stay and hopefully we can come to an agreement.”