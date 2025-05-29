Sheffield United could break Coventry City hearts for third year with transfer move for their best player
Sheffield United have already broken Coventry City hearts with transfer raids for their best players in the last two summer windows - and they may be looking to repeat that trick this time around, according to fresh reports today. The Blades signed Gus Hamer back in 2023 as Sander Berge’s replacement, to great success.
Hamer then played a key role in persuading Callum O’Hare to join him at Bramall Lane last summer, with the pair reprising their impressive partnership from the CBS Arena as United narrowly failed to win promotion via the play-offs.
With Hamer now facing an uncertain future, along with midfielder Vini Souza, it could be a big summer for the Blades in the transfer window as they face another rebuild. Their work last summer was excellent, with the likes of Michael Cooper and Harrison Burrows excelling, and signing players with experience of the EFL’s rigours will be vital again this time around.
A report this morning suggests that United have inked the name of Sky Blues star Jack Rudoni on their list of transfer targets, with the former Huddersfield and AFC Wimbledon man establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the division with an impressive 2024/25 campaign.
Newcastle United have already been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, whose knack of popping up with goals from late runs in the box has seen him likened to his manager Frank Lampard, while there is a sense in the Midlands that if Lampard moves on this summer then the midfielder may follow.
Relegated pair Southampton and Leicester City have also been mentioned in connection with Rudoni, who posted similar numbers to Hamer in terms of output in front of goal with nine strikes and 12 assists in 43 appearances during the regular campaign.
Coventry were then beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Sunderland, who went on to record another late show against the Blades at Wembley to secure their place in the Premier League next season. Speaking about his key man, former England international Lampard said: "I work with him a lot because he's easy to work with,
"He engages, he wants to get better. He's got great talent, he's got great energy. We work on finishing. He's so infectious as a lad. Sometimes when you work with a player and you see him grow and improve individually, that's a real pleasure too."
Adam Cottier, the BBC Radio 5 live reporter, believes Rudoni is a top-flight player in all but name. “His ability to maintain possession of the ball in tight areas is superb,” he said. “Much like Frank Lampard in his prime, Rudoni possesses the instinctive qualities that take him into areas that make him a supreme goal threat as well.
“Released by Crystal Palace as a youngster, he looks to be a top-flight player in the making - as astute a signing as any Championship side made last summer.”
