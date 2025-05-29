Sheffield United sent Gus Hamer transfer warning with "telepathy" in jeapordy amid Leeds United, Everton links

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most people of a Sheffield United persuasion will be keen to see Gustavo Hamer remain at Bramall Lane this summer after the Blades were condemned to at least another season in the Championship - but one man will be more desperate than most. The Blades key man faces an uncertain future after United’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already links have emerged with Leeds United, who made a cheeky play to sign him last summer, and fellow Premier League side Everton, with the reigning Championship player of the year guaranteed to have suitors elsewhere as he prepares to enter the final two years of his Blades contract.

The 27-year-old is as popular a figure off the pitch at Bramall Lane as he is on it, with his bubbly personality matched by an impressive output in terms of goals and assists as the Blades came within 15 minutes of an instant return to the Premier League.

His partnership with former Coventry City teammate Callum O’Hare, which was resurrected in the summer when O’Hare made the move from the Midlands to South Yorkshire, has been one of the highlights of United’s season in an attacking sense, with the pair looking at times like they had never been apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is little doubt that losing Hamer would be a big blow but speaking before the Wembley play-off final, which could still be Hamer’s final act in a United shirt, O’Hare also opened up on the importance of his pal away from the pitch as well. “He’s a top guy, and top player,” he said. “He just has the most energy of everyone, bouncing around the dressing room.

“Basically, what you see on the pitch is how he is off the pitch as well. He's always involved, he wants to have a laugh, and he shows what he can do on the pitch as well. He’s just a top guy, and obviously you can't speak highly enough of him.”

Callum O’Hare makes Gus Hamer admission after Sheffield United pair repeat Coventry City partnership

O’Hare kept in touch with Hamer after his 2023 move from Coventry to the Blades, with the Brazilian-born Dutchman playing the role of agent in persuading his friend to join him a year later, and agrees that playing with Hamer makes him a better player - and probably vice-versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” he replied. “I was talking to my family and my friends about it recently. There are only a few players in football, over your career, that you just have that connection with straight away. Sort of like telepathy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it was with him straight away. When I was at Coventry and he came, it was just instant from the first training session. We were always looking for each other. We always knew what each other was going to do. And when I came here, he was messaging me, saying: ‘Come on, come, it'll be fun,’ and all this. He's a top guy and a top player.

“I'd always message him [after Hamer joined United], and I used to watch the games last year because he was playing and he was doing well. He was scoring. He was playing in a different position than what I knew, but obviously it's normal now.

“I was messaging him all the time, and I always kept in contact with him. We spoke every day, when I was making my mind up and stuff. He'd message me like: ‘Come on, come down,’ and we linked up on the pitch again, and did well I think.”