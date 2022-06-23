The Star understands the bid, which was submitted during the January transfer window, was worth somewhere in the region of £1.5m. That figure falls way short of the £5m figure they were quoted after first expressing an interest in signing Lowe on a permanent basis, although sources close to United have since indicated the 25-year-old’s valuation has now risen after he helped Forest reach the Premier League.

An approach was made about Max Lowe to Sheffield United's board of directors: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Previously of Derby County, Lowe moved to the east Midlands on loan at the beginning of last term - making 23 appearances in all competitions. The last of those came at Wembley where, after recovering from an injury, he was introduced as a substitute towards the end of Forest’s victory over Huddersfield Town which sealed their return to top flight football following a lengthy absence.

Cooper is thought to retain an interest in Lowe as he prepares for the new campaign. However, fresh details have emerged about his employer's efforts to convince United to sell five months ago. After seeing their first approach for the wing-back fail, warning senior figures in South Yorkshire they would not pay anymore, a representative acting on Forest’s behalf immediately re-established contact with United and tried to persuade them to name their price.

Replying they had already done that, United refused to maintain the line of communication which had been opened only a couple of days earlier.

Paul Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United team have restarted training: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

With manager Paul Heckingbottom ready to select him in the squad which travels to Portugal for warm weather training and a friendly against Casa Pia shortly, Lowe’s representatives believe United should consider improving their client’s contract in order to compensate him for the loss of a PL wage if a deal with Forest fails to materialise.

Given that Lowe’s contract is not scheduled to expire until 2024, United could resist the temptation to do so until his long-term future becomes clearer.