The Star understands the Greek giants are interested in taking Lowe to Piraeus after seeing Nottingham Forest’s efforts to sign him falter in recent weeks.

Sources close to the Karaiskakis Stadium, where the reigning Super League champions are based last night acknowledged Pedro Martins’ side value the 25-year-old below the £5m Forest were quoted during the January transfer window.

But Martins’ employers believe United can be tempted to the negotiating table as they look to kickstart their own recruitment drive this summer. Despite being linked with a host of names in recent weeks, manager Paul Heckingbottom has yet to unveil any new signings, having previously admitted he would like to have at least one in place before his team face Casa Pia in a pre-season friendly near Lisbon next week.

Olympiacos, whose major shareholder Evangelos Marinakis also owns Forest, were last month credited with an interest in United’s George Baldock after the wing-back made his Greece debut during their recent round of Nations League ties.

Lowe was the subject of a bid, believed to be in the region of £2m, from Forest after spending the previous campaign on loan at the City Ground - helping them win promotion via the play-offs.

But officials acting on Steve Cooper’s behalf were told that fell way short of the amount United would require in order to do business. Forest, who advanced past United on penalties in the semi-finals, have maintained a watching brief on Lowe’s situation since then. However they have yet to increase their offer.

United paid a combined fee of £4.25m to capture both Lowe and Jayden Bogle from Derby County during Chris Wilder’s reign in South Yorkshire. Although Bogle is currently injured, he has gone on to become an important figure under Heckingbottom - who replaced Wilder’s successor Slavisa Jokanovic in November.