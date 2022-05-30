Lowe, aged 25, has impressed for Steve Cooper’s side after moving to the City Ground on loan in August. Having unexpectedly recovered from injury, he appeared as a substitute during their win over Huddersfield Town in yesterday’s play-off final at Wembley; a result which ended the former European champions 23 year exile from top-flight competition.

Although sources in the east Midlands last night admitted Cooper would like to sign Lowe on a permanent basis, they also reported that Forest expect United will propose extending Lowe’s terms in order to stave-off their interest - possibly inviting him to remain in South Yorkshire for at least another four seasons. Lowe’s present arrangement is due to expire in two summers time, having joined them from Derby County midway through United’s two year long stay in the PL under Paul Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder.

Sheffield United's Max Lowe in action for Nottingham Forest: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Recruited as part of the deal which also delivered Jayden Bogle to United, Lowe initially struggled for opportunities after leaving Pride Park. However, he was one of Forest’s most influential performers after being lured there by their ex-manager Chris Hughton. One set of statisticians rated him as the third most effective performer in England’s second tier before he succumbed to a groin complaint four weeks ago.

Lowe was ineligible for selection when Forest beat United in the semi-finals of the play-offs, progressing via a penalty shoot-out after the aggregate score remained deadlocked at 3-3 over two legs.

Max Lowe's stock has exploded over the past season: Andrew Yates/Sportimage