'Less nerves' - Sheffield United v Sunderland at Wembley now holds no fear for Black Cats
Sunderland goal hero Dan Ballard has fired a shot across the bows ahead of next week’s Play-Off Final by suggesting the Black Cats are cool, calm and ready for battle with Sheffield United.
While the Blades were relatively comfortable in easing past Bristol City to book their place in the Wembley showpiece, all the drama was at the Stadium of Light where it took Ballard’s header in the dying embers of extra-time for Sunderland to eventually see off Coventry City.
The goal sparked incredible scenes in the north east and Ballard says the team are now better placed going into the decider with the Blades, having come through such a dramatic finish on Tuesday night.
"The last two games, with the atmosphere, credit to Coventry it was a great atmosphere there and then even better at the Stadium of Light. There's two big high pressure games we've managed to come through,” said the Northern Ireland defender.
“I think that will set us up well for the game at Wembley. I think personally I'll have less nerves going into that because we've proved we can get through these high pressure games. It will be tough, we'll have to dig deep, but we feel confident."
Sheffield United v Sunderland head-to-head
United and Sunderland have a win apiece in the season’s head-to-head - Chris Wilder’s men winning at Bramall Lane, while Regis Le Bris’ side took the points at the Stadium of Light.
While that might lend itself to caution in some quarters, Ballard feels the opposite.
"We've had two good games against them this year and I think those games will fill us with confidence," he told Northern Echo. “They'll probably go in as slight favourites but that's not the feeling in our dressing room.
“We're really excited and the way the last game went and nearly losing it, we feel extra privileged and realise the opportunity now because it was nearly taken away from us. We'll use that as extra fuel going into the game."
