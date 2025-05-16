Alan Biggs on how man-management ensured Sheffield United wouldn’t be bogged down by top-two despair

With wild currents of emotion swirling around him, only one man could keep the ship steady - even though he felt the full force of the buffeting.

On the inside, that same man had been hoisted higher and dropped lower than anybody. On the outside too. His face was ashen when we spoke after the second of the three straight defeats that wrecked Sheffield United’s automatic promotion hopes.

Then came an emotional eruption after a late loss at Plymouth ended that crushing week. The opposite of singing with fans in pubs must be entering a dungeon of despair.

Yet powers of resilience are the stock in trade of the best football folk and what’s followed has been a classic demonstration of strong, experienced management.

Privately, Chris Wilder must have been devastated. Visibly too. He didn’t need to voice it. No-one feels winning and losing more deeply than a manager who’s also a fan. But the manager part of that double profile always has to win out. And Wilder has proved himself a master of mood-setting in the turnaround following the trilogy of horrors.

Thankfully, most of our lives are gently undulating. What can living this life be like? As much as Wilder rightly had to front the blame for the sudden plunge in United’s fortunes, he has to take credit for finding the tone for rejuvenation.

How Chris Wilder turned the mood around at Sheffield United

It started in that team huddle post-Plymouth.

I imagine it’s about showing a face that’s the opposite of how you feel. Which can’t be easy for a guy whose heart is always close to his sleeve.

Football is about so much more than selection and tactics. For the Blades, who’d run like a well-oiled machine for most of the season, that was the least of it. The players were in the building to do the job. They’d proved it, so restoring belief was the name of the game.

Man-management and bringing a group together are perhaps Wilder’s greatest of many attributes. And, as a result, United could not be more together going to Wembley in a bid to crack the club’s play-off hoodoo at the tenth attempt.

After the second tier record 6-0 destruction of Bristol City on aggregate, who’s daring to bet against them now?

Belief is surging and rightly so. But the how is worth remembering.