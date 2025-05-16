Sheffield United finished one place and 14 points ahead of Sunderland in the Championship as the two prepare to meet in the Play-Off Final

Former Sunderland striker and Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that Sheffield United will be favourites going into next week’s Play-Off final but the Black Cats won’t be too bothered by that.

Both teams will go into the Wembley decider full of confidence, perhaps for different reasons.

United showed why they finished the season on 90 points by seeing off Bristol City with relative comfort, winning 6-0 on aggregate. Meanwhile, the Black Cats are buzzing after Dan Ballard’s winner in injury time in extra time saw them edge past Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

It’s level pegging in the head-to-head between the two sides this season with the Blades winning 1-0 at Bramall Lane and Sunderland taking a 2-1 victory on their home patch.

Sunderland suffered a slip towards the back end of the season, just as their play-off place had been confirmed, and failed to win any of their last six games. That led to a gap of 14 points between united in second and Regis Le Bris’ side in third.

Don Goodman’s verdict on the Play-Off Final - ‘Tough to call’

"I can't see the points gap being reflected in the final at all,” said Goodman, who will co-commentate on the Play-Off Final. “Sunderland have been in the top four all season and, despite having a terrible finish, they showed a level of consistency for two-thirds of the league season.

“They put in two really strong performances against Sheffield United earlier in the season, too, losing 1-0 at Bramall Lane having missed a penalty in a game that saw a player from each team sent off. You could argue they didn't deserve to lose that game before beating Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light, where it was roles reversed and Kieffer Moore missed a penalty before Sunderland took the lead.

Sky Sports pundit, Don Goodman | JPIMedia 2020 Frank Reid

"Sheffield United are going about their game in a different way than they did for around 85-90% of their season by playing with two strikers. Both teams will experience very different games from their semi-finals as Sheffield United won't be desperate to dominate possession like Coventry and Sunderland will pose more of a goal scoring threat than Bristol City were able to.

"It's tough to call. Most wouldn't have expected Sunderland to beat Coventry after enduring a horrendous end to the season. It will be a fascinating battle between two smart managers.

“I'd say Sheffield United are favourites but no one at Sunderland will be offended or bothered by that. Logic would tell you, though, that a team with 92 points will be promoted but the flip side to that argument is could it be written in the stars for Sunderland to be promoted after the way the tie went against Coventry?"

Don was speaking to FruityKing