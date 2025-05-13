Sunderland will take on Sheffield United at Wembley after a dramatic finish at the Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like Sheffield United, who booked their own place at Wembley on Monday night, the planning kicks off straight away for Sunderland after a dramatic night at the Stadium of Light saw the Black Cats secure a spot alongside the Blades.

Dan Ballard’s 123rd minute equaliser, after Ephron Mason-Clark had drawn the tie level with 15 minutes to go, sparked incredible scenes on a night that Sunderland had to withstand a huge amount of pressure from the Sky Blues who had looked like the team most likely to win for long periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was fitting that Ballard would score the winner as his superb performance at the back had ensured Sunderland had stayed in the tie.

Now, they have Sheffield United to take on, with the Blades having had a much more comfortable semi-final as they beat Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate. The Black Cats sat back against Coventry in the first leg and hit the Sky Blues on the break, getting a little bit of luck as they latched onto a late mistake for Eliezer Mayenda to win it at the CBS Arena.

With a 2-1 advantage it was a similar story at home, with Sunderland soaking up a lot of pressure as Coventry pressed to get back into the game.

A debate was sparked afterwards between two former Black Cats players, who disagreed on how they thought boss Regis Le Bris would now set up his side to face Chris Wilder’s men at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Ballard of Sunderland celebrates with the Player of the Match award after Sunderland win 3-2 on aggregate following the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi Final Second Leg match between AFC Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on May 13, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Michael Bridges and Kevin Phillips don’t agree on Sunderland set-up against Sheffield United

Speaking on Sky Sports, Michael Bridges said: “We have seen what Sheffield United are about, the players they have and what they did against Bristol City, and they showed their class, and the quality in their squad.

“So Sunderland’s game plan going to Wembley in a one off, I don't think I want to see them sitting back and absorbing as much pressure, because I think Sheffield United have the ability to really hurt teams in the final third.

“So Regis Le Bris is going to, in a one off game, I think he’s going to have to go full throttle and have a real good press and get the energy levels from now until that final. Get everybody recovered, let the lads celebrate, but then get them switched on. And I think we've got a hell of a final.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, another ex-Sunderland hero Kevin Phillips, felt that it would be more of the same from Le Bris.

“I don't think he'll change his tactic,” said Phillips. “I think he'll absorb pressure. It's a big pitch. It's bound to be red hot as it always is in a Play-Off Final. I think they'll conserve energy, and they'll do what they done, maybe take a set play, then hit them on the counter attack. So it'll be very interesting.”

The former striker added: “Do they deserve to be there? Yeah, I am going to say yeah. The spirit, the hunger, that desire that they've shown. They've needed a bit of luck. They've got that with a second goal down at Coventry. They've got away with murder tonight at times, but that’s football. Now, can they take that to Wembley and putting a performance against a very, very good Sheffield United team?”

Your next Sheffield United read: A triumphant return of the famous Sheffield United atmosphere at Bramall Lane