Sheffield United have secured the services of another highly-rated young player

Sheffield United have moved to tie down another of their impressive young players, with defender Jamal Baptiste signing a new contract.

The 21 year-old arrived at Bramall Lane in search of first team opportunities after leaving Man City and went on to make his debut of the bench last season against Cardiff City in December before starting against the same club the following month in the Blades FA Cup defeat to the Bluebirds.

Baptiste began his career at West Ham before the move up north and has been capped by England at Under 19 level.

The Londoner has overcome a potentially debilitating condition as a teenager to continue his football career having been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare and serious autoimmune condition which sees a person’s immune system attack the peripheral nerves.

The illness is more common in males, and Baptiste was diagnosed with it after a bout of glandular fever. He had no idea he initially had it, but found training sessions at West Ham tougher than usual and felt like he was being “held back by a sack of sand” when he tried to run.

Jamal Baptise was developed within West Ham United's youth system. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

After leaving Man City, Baptiste trialled at Portsmouth during pre-season but decided on Sheffield United instead.

Having been on the fringes of the first team, he will now be pushing for more action in the Championship.

Sheffield United’s young players under contract

United have been continuing their long-held tradition of bringing youth through the ranks with Sydie Peck following Ollie Arblaster in impressing regularly in the first team.

Ryan One has also been around the squad and the striker signed a new deal last summer that takes him through to 2029.

Defender Femi Seriki and attacking midfielder Andre Brooks also signed a new contracts last year which expire in 2027.

Forward Louis Marsh agreed a fresh deal earlier this year and is contracted to 2028.

The length of Baptiste’s contract wasn’t released but the club described the player as having “committed his long-term future to the club.”

