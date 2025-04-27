The life experience offering Sydie Peck valuable perspective amid pressure of Sheffield United promotion bid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Like the rest of his teammates, the staff and the entire fanbase of Sheffield United, Sydie Peck was devastated when a poor week undid a season’s work of hard work in the Blades’ pursuit of automatic promotion. But they have another shot at the Premier League via the play-offs and if the 20-year-old ever needed a sense of perspective, he wouldn’t have to look far.
The United starlet was still a youngster in Arsenal’s academy when he went on a trip to India and befriended a boy of a similar age in Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slum communities. The boy, Saif Qureshi, shared a house in Dharavi with 25 other family members, and three goats for good measure. Life was tough but, Peck remembers, Saif was happy.
From the first chance meeting, Peck resolved to support Saif and became his sponsor through the charity OSCAR International. He welcomed his friend when they visited London and had a tour of the Arsenal academy, and kept in touch with him and his family when he moved north to United.
They have kept a close eye on his progress this season as he became an established member of United’s first-team squad and when the play-offs begin next month, there will be a small corner of India rooting for the Blades.
“It was crazy,” Peck remembered of his first experience of India. “As soon as I stepped into the slums I noticed there was so much going on. They're not very fortunate in what they've got, but what they have got they're still happy with and smiling. It was a real eye-opener and made me realise how lucky I was and am in day-to-day life. I think we sort of forget that sometimes.
“It gave me a feeling that I wanted to help. He's a lovely boy, he loves football and we got on very well. I felt sorry for him, and wanted to help him. I speak to him, I give him advice and we sometimes do video calls, him and his family. He just loves football. He's always happy, always smiling. He texts me all the time, saying how happy he is for me and how much he loves me.”
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
A talented footballer himself, Saif has opened up a household goods shop in his homeland as well as an online shopping platform that he hopes may one day take him and his family out of the slums. “I'm very happy for him,” Peck added.
The experience giving Sydie Peck valuable perspective in Sheffield United’s Premier League battle
“The foundation he's part of are great as well and they've offered a platform for him to grow. He's doing something different to football right now but he's still trying to progress in the game. I'm delighted for him but it gives me a real sense of perspective as well. It makes me realise and understand what I have, and that not everyone gets the opportunity I have.
“I find it gives me a real balance, just trying to be a good person. I think it has an effect on football in a certain way, as well. It just gives you a platform to progress, as a player and as a person. It all just falls into place.”
For more information on sponsoring a child like Saif, visit OSCAR’s website at www.oscar-international.org/sponsorship.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.