4 . Rhys Norrington-Davies 4

The Welsh international donned the armband against Cardiff but was at fault for their opening goal with a nightmare moment, dallying on the ball on the halfway line and then weak in the tackle as Ashford took advantage to fire the visitors into the easiest of leads. His night didn't get much better from there, either, and he was forced off with what looked like a knee issue in the second half to give United yet another injury concern | Sportimage