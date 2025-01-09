Sheffield United tumbled out of the FA Cup at the first time of asking this evening after a disjointed display in defeat to Cardiff City at Bramall Lane. Blades boss Chris Wilder made eight changes, with his squad decimated by injury issues, and it showed in the performance as Cian Ashford’s first-half effort booked the Bluebirds’ spot in round four.
United came closest to equalising in the second half when Harrison Burrows hit the post but for United it is now all focus on the bread and butter of a Championship promotion push in the last 20 games of the season - although not many of Wilder’s second-string exactly put their hands up for starring roles in it. Here’s how we rated them on a bitterly-cold evening at the Lane...
1. Adam Davies 6.5
Came in from the cold but shook off any signs of ring-rust with a smart early save to push away Etete's header after he was picked out nicely by a right-wing cross. Made a good stop after the break to deny Ashford after Brooks slipped and surrendered possession cheaply and had little chance with the goal after being left badly exposed by his centre-half
Photo: Ross Kinnaird
2. Alfie Gilchrist 5
A surprise starter in many eyes after his first-team involvement of late but it was simply needs must for the Blades and the Chelsea loanee had to go to the well once more. It was a solid display rather than anything spectacular with his in-possession work hardly helped by a lack of movement ahead of him | Getty Images
3. Jamal Baptiste 6
Made his full debut for the Blades and almost marked it in the worst way with a comical own goal as he shanked a ball over the top past the onrushing Davies, with both gleefully watching it go wide of the post. He was composed from then on, however, both with and without the ball and looks a commanding and athletic centre-half
| Sportimage
4. Rhys Norrington-Davies 4
The Welsh international donned the armband against Cardiff but was at fault for their opening goal with a nightmare moment, dallying on the ball on the halfway line and then weak in the tackle as Ashford took advantage to fire the visitors into the easiest of leads. His night didn't get much better from there, either, and he was forced off with what looked like a knee issue in the second half to give United yet another injury concern
| Sportimage
