Louie Marsh is already catching the eye with loan club Doncaster Rovers after joining until the end of the season from Sheffield United. The 19-year-old is highly rated at Bramall Lane, with the Blades insisting he signed a new three-year deal before moving out on loan.

Marsh made his senior debut for the Blades late last month as a substitute in United’s Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City before joining Grant McCann’s side on loan for the rest of the season. Sheffield-born Marsh began the U21 season with two hat-tricks in two games and was one of McCann’s top targets this summer.

Louie Marsh has impressed at Doncaster Rovers

Marsh began training with his new teammates on Monday and could make his league debut at Wrexham this afternoon, with McCann impressed by his first week as a Rovers player. “Louis has been good,” McCann said. “He impressed everyone on Monday with his finishing, it was outstanding. He’s got such a hammer of a right foot.

“I have never seen anyone hit the ball so hard. The last person I saw hit a ball that hard was David Healy, who I played with for Northern Ireland. I can see he’s done a lot of work on that bit of his game at Sheffield United because he looks clinical.”

Marsh made the bench for United’s first three games of the Premier League season before his debut against Lincoln. Boss Paul Heckingbottom had initially told the media that Marsh would be unlikely to leave, but the signing of James McAtee on deadline day saw that decision revisited - with United keen to ensure they picked the right club for one of their most promising young talents.

“Before he came to us he signed a new three-year contract with Sheffield United,” McCann added. “That shows how much they rate him. This is the next step in his development, to come and play men’s football in a good league. I feel League Two is strong this year, really strong.