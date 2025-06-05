The pain of Sheffield United’s play-off final defeat last month is slowly subsiding for some Unitedites and thoughts are beginning to turn to next season, when the Blades will look to go one better. Chris Wilder’s side won 92 points last term but it wasn’t enough for automatic promotion as Leeds and Burnley both hit the century mark.

Next season’s Championship will be as competitive as ever, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton coming down and Wrexham and Birmingham City looking to continue their positive momentum after winning promotion from League One last season.

Ahead of the big kick-off in early August the boffins at AceOdds fired up their supercomputer and tasked it with predicting each season’s finish in 2025/26. The machine predicts each fixture based on a team’s current strength - based on factors such as league position and betting market odds- and simulates the season games 10,000 times.