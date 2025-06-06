It’s early days yet but one of Sheffield United’s Championship rivals have been ensuring they get their business done quickly with their third signing so far

It’s been quiet so far for Sheffield United on the transfer front with just the odd rumour of an addition to the upcoming season’s squad.

For one of their rivals, though, it’s already been a busy pre-season with their third new face arriving through the door this week.

Watford, who are expected to make a charge for at least the play-offs this season, after ending the last campaign in 14th, have brought in former Middlesbrough full-back Marc Bola from Turkish side Samsunspor.

Bola, who began his career at Arsenal without making a first team appearance for the Gunners, turned out over 100 times for Boro before making the switch to Turkey where he helped Samsunspor qualify for the Europa League.

“We have been watching Marc for some time and his performances in the Turkish league have been outstanding,” Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani told Watford’s official website.

“He has brought consistency to his game and also has the experience of the Championship, so we are delighted to bring him to Vicarage Road.

“Primarily, we see him as a left-back but he does have the ability to play in the centre of defence.

“We obviously studied other options but Marc’s experience and age made him the standout candidate as we plan for the new season.”

Watford FC’s plans for the remainder of the transfer window

“Our aim is to move as quickly as possible in the transfer market in preparation for the arrival of Paulo [Pezzalano] for pre-season and we still hopefully have plenty of business to do to be ready for the new season.

“This obviously includes attacking options, which we are prioritising.”

Watford have already signed Cypriot international midfielder Hector Kyprianou in this window as well as goalkeeper Nathan Baxter who left Bolton Wanderers at the end of the season.

