Kieffer Moore was on target as Sheffield United booked their place in Wembley with a 6-0 aggregate victory over Bristol City

Kieffer Moore left no-one out as he hailed a ‘perfect’ night for Sheffield United in beating Bristol City to book a Wembley date in the play-off final.

The Blades will take on either Sunderland or Coventry City in the final a week on Saturday for, in monetary terms, one of the biggest prizes in football and they did so with relative comfort, even if boss Chris Wilder poured cold water on that opinion.

Wilder said, after a second 3-0 victory over the Robins in the space of a couple of days: "That was tough. I don't think the scoreline really represented the challenge because they are an awkward side. The two games we had against them were really awkward. Technically a really good side, some good players, a smart, intelligent coach. So we had to be good.”

United were good and they opened the scoring in the first half thanks to a bullet header from Moore which settled any nerves in a vocal Bramall Lane which produced the type of atmosphere that Wilder had called for.

After the break, Gus Hamer’s deflected effort after a well-worked corner doubled the advantage on the night before Callam O’Hare made it 3-0, just as he did at Ashton Gate last week.

Callum O'Hare of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Sheffield United vs Bristol City Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates / Sportimage | Sportimage

"It was perfect - to a man, everyone was brilliant and the crowd was amazing,” Moore told Radio Sheffield afterwards. “The whole atmosphere was unreal.

"We needed that first goal to really assert ourselves. When we scored, the best of our football really came out. We knew what we had to do and it was a very good, professional performance.

"We're very much buzzing and looking forward to Wembley now. We've really shown what we can do over these last two games. If we can bring that and more, we've a very good chance.”

Moore picked up a knock inthe first half and was eventually replaced later in the game by Tyrese Campbell, however there doesn’t appear to be any major cause for concern.

"I jarred my knee, it's not ideal but I'll be fine," he said.