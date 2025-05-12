Watch Sheffield United fans rise in unison for poignant tribute to George Baldock
George Baldock’s name bellowed around Bramall Lane on Monday night as Sheffield United paid tribute to their ‘Star Man’.
The late Blades legend who tragically died in Greece last year won’t be forgotten by United fans and after Gus Hamer scored to make it 2-0 on the night against Bristol City to move Chris Wilder’s side ever closer to Wembley, the ground lifted for a ‘goosebumps’ moment.
All sections of the ground rose to sing ‘Star Man’ in unison, creating an unbelievable and emotional noise.
Watch the video and listen to the tribute