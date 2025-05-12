Sheffield United booked their place in the play-off final at Wembley later this month with a professional performance to dispatch Bristol City at Bramall Lane this evening. The Blades broke the back of the job last Thursday with a 3-0 win at Ashton Gate, with the same scoreline in the home leg booking a date with either Coventry City or Sunderland on May 24.
The Robins travelled north with a huge task on their hands and understandably made a strong start, but the Blades kept their heads and went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Kieffer Moore flicked home a Harrison Burrows corner. The lead was doubled in the second half via Gus Hamer’s deflected effort and at that stage, even the most pessimistic Blade could start to dream of Wembley.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players on a memorable evening at Bramall Lane...
1. Michael Cooper - 7
Had more to do in the first half hour or so here than the entirety of Thursday's first leg as City began brightly, although two saves from long-range efforts from Wells and Knight he probably could have saved in his sleep. Two play-off games and two clean sheets as the Blades booked their Wembley place, with Cooper excelling once again with a big save late in the game after Tanner's effort deflected off Souza's foot and was arrowing towards the top corner before Cooper pushed it behind
| Stu Forster/Getty Images Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
2. Hamza Choudhury - 7.5
Kept his place at right-back with Gilchrist on the bench and Seriki still out and didn't put a foot wrong once again, both lifting the crowd with some big tackles early on and calming down some of those less experienced players around him such as Brooks and Peck with his vast experience. Absolutely nailed Sam Bell with a big challenge with 12 minutes to go, but the Leicester loanee showing no signs of coasting
Photo: George Wood
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic - 8
Serenaded with a lengthy rendition of his catchy terrace anthem in the first half and quite rightly too, as another classy and assured performance helped put the Blades 90 minutes from promotion
| Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson - 8
Excellent in the first leg and at similar levels here, even as City looked to pile on the pressure early on in a bid to get back into the tie. He barely looked under any pressure and even when he did, such as a first-half moment when he was forced back towards his own goal and the murmurs from the crowd were audible, he had the presence of mind not to panic and just calmly shifted the ball onto his left foot before sending it up the line and helping keep possession
| Sportimage