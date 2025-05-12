Watch Sheffield United fans belt out Greasy Chip Butty Song at loud Bramall Lane ahead of play-off

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt

Sports Editor

Published 12th May 2025, 20:18 BST
A thumping noise greeted Sheffield United and Bristol City players ahead of their play-off match at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had called for Blades fans to bring the noise to Bramall Lane for their play-off second leg tie against Bristol City... and they did just that.

The Lane was a sea of red and white as a card display covered John Street and flags were laid out on the corner family stand.

A tribute to Blades legend George Baldock appeared on the Kop before a huge flag was passed across the stand, reading ‘Win, lose or draw, we’ll still come back for more’ which has been this season’s promotion-chase anthem.

A banner in memory of George Baldock during the Sheffield United vs Bristol City Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimageplaceholder image
A banner in memory of George Baldock during the Sheffield United vs Bristol City Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Simon Bellis / Sportimage | Sportimage

But of course, the main anthem in the Greasy Chip Butty Song and it hit its loudest for quite some time ahead of this match, where United were ahead 3-0 from the first leg.

Watch the video and take in the atmosphere ahead of kick-off

