Watch Sheffield United fans belt out Greasy Chip Butty Song at loud Bramall Lane ahead of play-off
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder had called for Blades fans to bring the noise to Bramall Lane for their play-off second leg tie against Bristol City... and they did just that.
The Lane was a sea of red and white as a card display covered John Street and flags were laid out on the corner family stand.
A tribute to Blades legend George Baldock appeared on the Kop before a huge flag was passed across the stand, reading ‘Win, lose or draw, we’ll still come back for more’ which has been this season’s promotion-chase anthem.
But of course, the main anthem in the Greasy Chip Butty Song and it hit its loudest for quite some time ahead of this match, where United were ahead 3-0 from the first leg.
Watch the video and take in the atmosphere ahead of kick-off