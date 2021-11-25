Heckingbottom has signed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season to be the Blades’ new boss, replacing Slavisa Jokanović who departed Bramall Lane earlier today after just 19 league games in charge.

United’s former U23 boss stepped up into caretaker charge at the end of last season, after Chris Wilder departed, and made a lasting impression on the Blades hierarchy before returning to his previous role.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And speaking at a Bramall Lane press conference this afternoon to unveil Heckingbottom, chief executive Bettis said: “We spoke at length to Paul and he won’t be judged on what happens on a Saturday afternoon.

“He’ll be judged on the whole football department, not just what happens on a Saturday afternoon.”

“If we don’t achieve promotion we’re about £100m worse off in terms of revenue coming in next season,” Bettis added.

Paul Heckingbottom (R) unveiled as the new manager of Sheffield United next to CEO Stephen Bettis (L) at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“The club’s prepared for that … we run cashflows for all circumstances. Promoted, staying in the league and dare I say it relegation.

“The club’s in a position where it will remain sustainable going forward, whatever happens.”