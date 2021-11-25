Sheffield United: New boss Paul Heckingbottom won't be judged on results, chief executive reveals
New Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will not be judged on his results as Sheffield United manager, chief executive Stephen Bettis has said, after revealing United will be £100m worse off if they aren’t promoted back to the Premier League this season.
Heckingbottom has signed a deal until the end of the 2025/26 season to be the Blades’ new boss, replacing Slavisa Jokanović who departed Bramall Lane earlier today after just 19 league games in charge.
United’s former U23 boss stepped up into caretaker charge at the end of last season, after Chris Wilder departed, and made a lasting impression on the Blades hierarchy before returning to his previous role.
And speaking at a Bramall Lane press conference this afternoon to unveil Heckingbottom, chief executive Bettis said: “We spoke at length to Paul and he won’t be judged on what happens on a Saturday afternoon.
“He’ll be judged on the whole football department, not just what happens on a Saturday afternoon.”
“If we don’t achieve promotion we’re about £100m worse off in terms of revenue coming in next season,” Bettis added.
“The club’s prepared for that … we run cashflows for all circumstances. Promoted, staying in the league and dare I say it relegation.
“The club’s in a position where it will remain sustainable going forward, whatever happens.”
Heckingbottom’s official title is ‘football manager’, with overall responsibility for the football side of the club. He will be assisted by former Blades midfielder and assistant manager Stuart McCall, with Jack Lester being promoted to head of player development.