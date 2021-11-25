At Barnsley, the resources meant we had to take young players. We got pats on the back but had no choice. At Leeds, we had a clogged pathway for the young players and needed to remove a lot of first-team players. We want to make sure we create that natural pathway but you’re not going to get in unless you’re good enough. It’s about driving that and there’s nothing better for a fan of the club to get one of your own through. The boys have got to get in and stay in. I enjoy working with young players but results have to be at the forefront of our minds.