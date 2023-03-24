News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United man denied dream debut v Tottenham Hotspur makes non-league transfer

Defender glad to be returning to familiar territory after sealing loan switch from Blades

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:23 GMT

Miguel Freckleton, the highly-rated young Sheffield United defender, has completed a loan switch to National League side Yeovil Town.

Described by the Glovers as a “towering defender”, 19-year-old Freckleton continues his football journey at Huish Park until the end of the season after experience in the National League earlier this season.

Freckleton tasted defeat only twice in 14 games on loan with Wealdstone earlier this season before being recalled on the eve of United’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham, with a view of potentially making a Blades debut against the top-flight giants. But any hopes were scuppered by red tape and Bristol-born Freckleton returns south.

“It feels good,” Freckleton, who could make his debut this weekend against Bromley, said. “I’m glad to get it done and I’m ready to get going.

“Having played against Yeovil when I was younger, and being from not too far down the road, it’s nice to be around a familiar area.”

Boss Mark Cooper said: “It’s a really shallow pond that we’re looking in. We can’t expect to get finished article players that are ready to go and are going to come in and hit the ground running because there aren’t many of them.

“So we are hampered with what we can get. We needed some bodies and we had to move.

Freckleton spent time with Bristol Rovers’ academy as a youngster before linking up with United in 2021 after a brief spell with Mangotsfield.

