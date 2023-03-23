Towards the end of May, as the reality of Sheffield United’s play-off penalty shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest began to sink in, a sleep-deprived George Baldock was more than 1,500 miles away in a police station in Athens.

It was the latest, and hopefully decisive, step of a long quest for Greek citizenship and the lifetime ambition of becoming an international footballer. Years after setting the ball rolling, Baldock emerged back into the light clutching his Greek identity card, and could finally get some sleep.

The process had been long and frustrating and, at times, looked fruitless. Brexit and Covid-19 complicated things, with countries suddenly becoming more suspicious of anyone looking to obtain citizenship. Baldock, born in the English market town of Buckingham, just wanted to represent the country of his grandmother’s birth.

On Friday evening Baldock hopes to win his seventh Greece cap in an European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar in Portugal. Gus Poyet’s men then host Lithuania on Monday; in the summer, clashes against clubmate John Egan’s Ireland and Kylian Mbappe and Co. of France await.

Little wonder, then, that Baldock looks back at the drawn-out citizenship process and thinks it was worth every moment.

“If someone told me on the day that I signed for United that within six years I’d have 70 Premier League games under my belt and international caps for Greece, I would have snapped their hand off,” the wing-back, gunning for a second promotion to the Premier League with the Blades, admitted.

George Baldock of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s been a fantastic journey, with a lot of hard work. Playing with good players and working with good staff, in a good environment. That’s all been key. Everyone knows how much I love the club, and I'll give my all until the day I leave.

“I remember coming back in the summer and telling the manager [Paul Heckingbottom] that it was the best thing I ever did, in terms of persevering and following things up when it didn’t look like it would happen. Because at times, it was really hard and I didn’t think it would ever get done. But it did, and I was delighted to get those first caps. And I just want more now.”

United’s fans and staff alike will be keeping a nervous eye on Greece’s games over this international break, after Baldock was forced to miss a portion of training earlier this week after complaining of discomfort in a calf. He recovered to continue his preparations before flying to Portugal to face Gibraltar but with United second in the Championship and in an FA Cup semi-final, they will be keen to avoid any more potential injury concerns before the end of what could still be a historic season.

George Baldock of Sheffield United and Greece: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Playing for Greece opens up the possibility of Baldock playing in major tournaments. “It was the 18th anniversary in the summer of them winning the Euros,” he said. “The aspirations in Greece are to qualify for major tournaments and they weren't far off the last World Cup.

“It would have been better to fly over after beating Forest of course but looking back, things happen for a reason and I was excited to get everything sorted. And I'm really pleased I did.”