News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Scooter rider involved in collision with bus
11 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
40 minutes ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
3 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
3 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

"Best thing" - George Baldock's remarkable Greece journey continues as he makes Sheffield United pledge

Towards the end of May, as the reality of Sheffield United’s play-off penalty shootout defeat to Nottingham Forest began to sink in, a sleep-deprived George Baldock was more than 1,500 miles away in a police station in Athens.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:42 GMT

It was the latest, and hopefully decisive, step of a long quest for Greek citizenship and the lifetime ambition of becoming an international footballer. Years after setting the ball rolling, Baldock emerged back into the light clutching his Greek identity card, and could finally get some sleep.

The process had been long and frustrating and, at times, looked fruitless. Brexit and Covid-19 complicated things, with countries suddenly becoming more suspicious of anyone looking to obtain citizenship. Baldock, born in the English market town of Buckingham, just wanted to represent the country of his grandmother’s birth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pivotal moment in Dozy's Blades takeover bid after 'full and frank' discussions

Most Popular

On Friday evening Baldock hopes to win his seventh Greece cap in an European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar in Portugal. Gus Poyet’s men then host Lithuania on Monday; in the summer, clashes against clubmate John Egan’s Ireland and Kylian Mbappe and Co. of France await.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Little wonder, then, that Baldock looks back at the drawn-out citizenship process and thinks it was worth every moment.

“If someone told me on the day that I signed for United that within six years I’d have 70 Premier League games under my belt and international caps for Greece, I would have snapped their hand off,” the wing-back, gunning for a second promotion to the Premier League with the Blades, admitted.

Blades breathe sigh of relief as defender shakes off injury concern

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
George Baldock of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
George Baldock of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
George Baldock of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s been a fantastic journey, with a lot of hard work. Playing with good players and working with good staff, in a good environment. That’s all been key. Everyone knows how much I love the club, and I'll give my all until the day I leave.

“I remember coming back in the summer and telling the manager [Paul Heckingbottom] that it was the best thing I ever did, in terms of persevering and following things up when it didn’t look like it would happen. Because at times, it was really hard and I didn’t think it would ever get done. But it did, and I was delighted to get those first caps. And I just want more now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blades star speaks after being caught up in “unacceptable” ‘spy storm’

United’s fans and staff alike will be keeping a nervous eye on Greece’s games over this international break, after Baldock was forced to miss a portion of training earlier this week after complaining of discomfort in a calf. He recovered to continue his preparations before flying to Portugal to face Gibraltar but with United second in the Championship and in an FA Cup semi-final, they will be keen to avoid any more potential injury concerns before the end of what could still be a historic season.

George Baldock of Sheffield United and Greece: Darren Staples / Sportimage
George Baldock of Sheffield United and Greece: Darren Staples / Sportimage
George Baldock of Sheffield United and Greece: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Blades striker left on crutches in Blades injury concern after squad omission

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Playing for Greece opens up the possibility of Baldock playing in major tournaments. “It was the 18th anniversary in the summer of them winning the Euros,” he said. “The aspirations in Greece are to qualify for major tournaments and they weren't far off the last World Cup.

“It would have been better to fly over after beating Forest of course but looking back, things happen for a reason and I was excited to get everything sorted. And I'm really pleased I did.”

Rival managers' verdicts on Blades this season ahead of final promotion push

Defender George Baldock has helped Sheffield United to second in the Championship table and the FA Cup semi-finals so far this season: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Defender George Baldock has helped Sheffield United to second in the Championship table and the FA Cup semi-finals so far this season: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Defender George Baldock has helped Sheffield United to second in the Championship table and the FA Cup semi-finals so far this season: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
George BaldockGreeceNottingham ForestBladesPaul HeckingbottomPortugal