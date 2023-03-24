Mmobuosi has kept his counsel in recent weeks but confirmed his takeover bid for the Blades is still in play

Dozy Mmobuosi, the prospective new owner of Sheffield United, hopes that his “journey” to acquire the Blades inspires and reminds his fellow Nigerians that “no dream is too big, and no aspiration is beyond our reach”.

The Nigerian businessman’s bid for control of the Blades has rumbled on for some time now, having come to light publicly towards the end of last year. The English Football League are continuing to scrutinise his credentials, with Mmobuosi taking the step of meeting with league officials earlier this week for a discussion described as “full and frank”.

The conversation has raised hopes of some sort of end in sight of the ongoing takeover saga, which has played out amid a backdrop of well-publicised financial issues at Bramall Lane.

Since embarking in a number of high-profile media interviews shortly after being unmasked as the man behind the bid for the Blades, Mmobuosi has largely kept his counsel. After watching United in action away at Reading earlier this month, Mmobuosi sent a message of congratulations to United after they beat Blackburn Rovers last weekend to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley.

But, in a message to Nigerians congratulating president-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory in the recent elections, Mmobuosi said: “On a personal note, as I move forward in my journey to acquire Sheffield United Football Club in England, I am reminded of the immense potential that resides within each and every Nigerian.

“This venture is not only about me but also a testament to what we, as Nigerians, can achieve when we dare to dream and work hard towards our goals. I hope this journey serves as an inspiration and a reminder to my fellow Nigerians that no dream is too big, and no aspiration is beyond our reach.

“In this moment of shared purpose, I call upon each and every Nigerian to come together, set aside our differences, and work collectively to create the Nigeria we all dream of. Let us focus on our shared values, our common goals, and our boundless potential as a nation. Together, we can pave the way towards a brighter future, where every Nigerian can prosper, and our nation stands as a shining example of hope, unity, and leadership in the global community.”

As The Star reported earlier this year, former Blades CEO Trevor Birch – now operating in the same position at the EFL – is understood to be taking a particular interest in Mmobuosi’s takeover bid, with checks beefed up in the light of high-profile criticism of some owners given the green light by the authorities in recent times.

Mmobuosi, pictured this weekend in business meetings wearing a Blades baseball cap, recently hired renowned company Deloitte to audit his companies in a bid to lend extra credibility to his takeover bid.

The last public statement on the matter came from the EFL in February, when they released a statement revealing they had posed questions to both United and Mmobuosi and had yet to receive responses. It is understood that Mmobuosi has subsequently provided that information to the league, who periodically return with requests for further details.

