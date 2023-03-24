Wigan players stay away from training on Friday after latest unpaid wages saga ahead of upcoming Bramall Lane trip

Sheffield United’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic have been plunged into even more chaos after their players stayed away from training today following the latest late payment of their wages.

Our sister paper Wigan Today reported this morning that the collective patience of the Latics’ squad has finally snapped after late payment for the fourth time this season. The players are understood to still be waiting for their last pay packet, while staff were paid, and after group meetings, the players made the decision to stay away from the club until the issue is resolved.

Only injured players requiring treatment and fitness work will turn up at the club’s Christopher Park training base, with players keen to ensure that the club’s supporters to fully understand the situation which has dogged the club all season.

Wigan were recently docked three more points over late payment of wages and currently lie bottom of the table and eight points adrift of Championship safety, with only eight matches remaining. One of those is at Bramall Lane against promotion-chasing United, with Wigan scheduled to make the trip to South Yorkshire on Good Friday, April 7 - coincidentally the date Wigan’s staff are next due to receive their wages.

Former Blades CEO Mal Brannigan is in the same position at Wigan and spent time recently in Bahrain for talks with the club’s owners and chairman Talal Al Hammad.

“As the chairman, I have the privilege of leading a club that has a rich history of overcoming hardships.” Al Hammad wrote on Twitter earlier this week.

“The difficult times in our club’s history have tested our resilience and determination, but we have always risen above the challenges with the unwavering support of our fans.

“In 2020, we faced one of the biggest challenges in our history. But our #WAFC family refused to give up. Our players, staff, and fans rallied together, and we won the League one the following season, proving that we were a force to be reckoned with. Your support has been the driving force behind our success.

“With each and every one of you standing beside us, we were able to overcome adversity and emerge victoriously. Your dedication and passion are what make Wigan Athletic the special club that it is. As we face new challenges in the future, I ask for your continued support.

“Together, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness. Your unwavering support drives us to succeed, and we can not do it without you. Let’s stand together and show the world what Wigan Athletic is made of. Thank you for your support through thick and thin.”

