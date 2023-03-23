Dozy Mmobuosi’s ongoing bid to take control of Sheffield United may have reached a pivotal moment after the Nigerian businessman held face-to-face talks with the English Football League earlier this week.

Having had an offer accepted by current owner Prince Abdullah towards the end of last year, Mmobuosi’s takeover attempt has been closely scrutinised by the EFL to ensure he meets their strict criteria for owners of English clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As The Star reported earlier this year, former Blades CEO Trevor Birch – now operating in the same position at the EFL – is understood to be taking a particular interest in Mmobuosi’s takeover bid, with checks beefed up in the light of high-profile criticism of some owners given the green light by the authorities in recent times.

Mmobuosi, pictured this weekend in business meetings wearing a Blades baseball cap, recently hired renowned company Deloitte to audit his companies in a bid to lend extra credibility to his takeover bid and he this week met face-to-face with EFL officials for what were described as “full and frank” talks aimed at answering any outstanding issues so the process may move forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last public statement on the matter came from the EFL in February, when they released a statement revealing they had posed questions to both United and Mmobuosi and had yet to receive responses. It is understood that Mmobuosi has subsequently provided that information to the league, who periodically return with requests for further details.

Until the EFL are satisfied that Mmobuosi passes their owners’ and directors’ tests, United are in a state of limbo. Their financial issues are well-documented and although CEO Stephen Bettis reassured supporters recently that the club are not close to going into administration, as had been reported, his admission that the club are not paying some suppliers in order to “put as much as we can into the first team” is not the best look at a time when many local businesses are also feeling the pinch amid a cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dozy Mmobuosi wants to buy Sheffield United