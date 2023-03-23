After a typically-breathless few months in the Championship following the World Cup break, the international period at least gives us all chance to take a breath.

As the promotion race approaches its final straight, Sheffield United are still well-placed to seal promotion back to the Premier League but could do without the incessant pressure of Middlesbrough behind them, with Michael Carrick’s side cutting the gap to just three points before the international break.

United still have a game in hand and will have another before the season is out, too, having booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Manchester City.

With nine games of the regular season remaining – and eight for Boro – there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.

And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

