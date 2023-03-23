News you can trust since 1887
Fresh Championship promotion race and points predictions as Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Millwall fight for Prem - gallery

After a typically-breathless few months in the Championship following the World Cup break, the international period at least gives us all chance to take a breath.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:09 GMT

As the promotion race approaches its final straight, Sheffield United are still well-placed to seal promotion back to the Premier League but could do without the incessant pressure of Middlesbrough behind them, with Michael Carrick’s side cutting the gap to just three points before the international break.

United still have a game in hand and will have another before the season is out, too, having booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup against Manchester City.

Pivotal moment in Dozy's Blades takeover bid after 'full and frank' discussions

With nine games of the regular season remaining – and eight for Boro – there will be plenty more twists and turns to come, for sure, in a division as competitive as it is unpredictable.

And the data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the final table will look come May, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League

1. Race for the Premier League

Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League Photo: George Wood

43 points. Relegation chances: 83%. Last gameweek chances: 82%

2. 24th Wigan Athletic (relegated)

43 points. Relegation chances: 83%. Last gameweek chances: 82% Photo: Cameron Smith

44 points. Relegation chances: 75%. Last gameweek chances: 83%

3. 23rd Blackpool (relegated)

44 points. Relegation chances: 75%. Last gameweek chances: 83% Photo: Lewis Storey

44 points. Relegation chances: 77%. Last gameweek chances: 90%

4. 22th Huddersfield Town (relegated)

44 points. Relegation chances: 77%. Last gameweek chances: 90% Photo: Andrew Redington

