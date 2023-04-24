Blades could make a bid for Tommy Doyle if they are promoted to the Premier League next season

Tommy Doyle, the Manchester City midfielder, has already spoken of his love of life at Bramall Lane after the possibility of Sheffield United submitting a bid for his services on a permanent basis surfaced.

As The Star reported earlier this week officials at the Etihad expect United to test their resolve for the England U21 international if they seal promotion to the Premier League this season. That could happen as soon as Wednesday night, if they beat West Brom at Bramall Lane.

Bringing back Doyle on a permanent basis would also pave the way for United to try and hold of his City teammate James McAtee, with both men impressing in South Yorkshire this season. Premier League rules forbid clubs from loaning more than one player from a rival at any one time.

City have previous in allowing their young talent to leave the Etihad on permanent deals, with various sell-on and buy-back clauses frequently inserted into deals to protect their interests.

And Doyle has previously spoken of his affection for Bramall Lane, admitting he would be open to a return when speaking to this newspaper earlier this season. “Of course,” he admitted. “I do love this place, it’s been brilliant for me.

“I can’t sit here and tell you what’s going to happen next season, because I don’t know. But my main goal is to get this club into the Premier League. And then whatever happens after that, happens.

“I feel like I have a good affiliation with this club; it’s playing a big part in my career and that’s something I don’t take lightly. Any club I play for, I like to have a good connection with everybody and the fans.

“And I definitely have that here. I can’t give you a definite answer, but I do love it here.”

Doyle and McAtee have both certainly bought into life at Bramall Lane and joined their teammates at Wembley for their semi-final defeat to City on Saturday, despite being ineligible to play against their parent club.

“At the moment I’m a Sheffield United player and I am until the last game,” Doyle added. “I do like it here, I’m enjoying my time.

“I feel like I’m part of the furniture at the moment and that feels nice. I’ve had a lot of love from the fans and the players have looked after me really well, so I’m enjoying it.

“My dad’s always said to me: ‘If you give 110 per cent the fans will naturally take to you because you’re giving your all for their club’, and that’s something I try to always do. I just want to try and play as well as I can, help the team and try and improve.”

