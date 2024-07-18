Tyrese Campbell | Getty Images

Latest Sheffield United news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new Championship season

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are preparing for the start of the new Championship season and have delved into the market to sign Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Callum O’Hare and Kieffer Moore.

They have the chance to bring in more new faces over the coming weeks. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker linked

Sheffield United are reportedly admirers of striker Tyrese Campbell. According to the Daily Mail, they are ‘interested’ in the forward along with league rivals QPR, Preston North End, Cardiff City and West Brom, as well as Rangers, following his exit from Stoke City.

Campbell, who is 24-years-old, officially saw his contract at the Bet365 Stadium expire at the end of last month and will be weighing up his next move as a free agent.

The former Manchester City academy man joined the Potters as a teenager in 2016 after broke into their first-team a couple of years later following a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

He went on to make 164 appearances for Stoke in all competitions and scored 36 goals, four of which came last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department. However, there appears to be plenty of other teams in the frame for his signature meaning Chris Wilder’s side would need to see off interest from elsewhere to lure him to Bramall Lane.

Attacker wanted

According to HITC Sport, Leeds United and Sunderland want Daniel Jebbison on loan for the next campaign, despite his recent transfer from the Blades to AFC Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old may well be loaned out in this window to get some experience under his belt in the second tier.

After joining the Cherries, he said: "I knew that Bournemouth had a good environment and that the people have good morals and values. They are traits that I really like and I could see myself playing here after doing my own research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I like working with good people, so that is why I picked you."

"It is good that I am here from day one of pre-season. What you will see from me, is that I will do anything to help the team and work my hardest. I'm the type of player who does not give up.

"I have real passion so I will keep running. I might miss a chance but I won't get frustrated, I'll try again and then put that one away.

"I just want to improve every year and help the team a bit more by contributing. If you keep doing that then you grow as a person and get better naturally. I hope to just keep levelling up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jebbison signed for Sheffield United in 2018 and went on to play 35 games, chipping in with three goals.

He also had loan stints away from South Yorkshire at Chorley and Burton Albion to boost his development.

The Canada-born man has penned a four-year deal with Bournemouth but they have a decision to make on his immediate future with Leeds and Sunderland said to be keen.