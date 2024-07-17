Sheffield United transfer wanted list includes two former Newcastle United men

Former Newcastle United player Paul Dummett | Getty Images

Two former Newcastle United players are wanted by Sheffield United as the Blades look to add depth to their squad

Sheffield United have declared an interest in ex-Newcastle United pair Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie. Contact was made with representatives of the two players in late June/early July, but a willingness to get other deals over the line has slowed up any attempt to secure the services of either player, who both have admirers elsewhere.

United this week secured the signatures of Kieffer Moore and Callum O’Hare, lifting their pre-season recruitment to four following the earlier arrival of defender Sam McCallum and midfielder Jamie Shackleton.

Dummett and Ritchie were released by Newcastle at the end of the season having each made over 200 appearances for the Magpies. Both players had found opportunities hard to come by since the big money takeover at St James’ Park.

While both players have pushed beyond 30 years of age - Ritchie will turn 35 this coming season - Blades boss Chris Wilder is understood to be looking to add depth and experience to a squad that has lost a lot of big characters over the course of the past couple of seasons. That has left behind a talented but very young batch of players who will need the type of know-how that Dummett and Ritchie would bring, particularly to the Championship.

Dummett can play as a central defender or as a left back, while Ritchie is primarily a winger who could also step in as a wing back, with Wilder indicating that he wants there to be a fluidity in their shape this coming season, with the team having been until now wedded to a system that he brought in when he first arrived at the club in 2016.

United are still interested in signing Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows, with negotiations over the structure of the deal ongoing, while there remains a threat at Jayden Bogle could leave, with Leeds United maintaining an interest in the full-back, despite having two bids knocked back.