Sheffield United are back in action next Friday with an away trip to Hull City. They won 1-0 at home to Watford last time out and are sat in 8th place in the Championship table.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they were beaten 3-0 by Millwall in their last outing and will be looking to bounce back with a win over QPR next Saturday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair…

Sheffield United-linked target latest

Free agent Steven Alzate, who was linked with Sheffield United earlier this summer by Fotomac, is ‘expected’ to be confirmed as a recruit for their upcoming opponents Hull, as detailed in a report by HullLive. The 25-year-old cut ties with Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of June.

He is now poised to link up with the Tigers to bolster their midfield ranks. The former Standard Liege loan man will compete with former Blade Regan Slater for a place in Tim Walter’s team.

Sheffield United midfielder wanted

Brighton are ‘ready’ to move for Sheffield United star Ollie Arblaster as their next ‘big’ signing, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, is enjoying plenty of game time under Chris Wilder at the moment.

He has risen up through the academy ranks at Bramall Lane and was loaned out to Bradford Park Avenue and Port Vale to get some experience. The Sheffield-born man has played 20 games for his local team to date and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy comments

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Shea Charles has said he moved to Hillsborough on loan from Southampton to get some regular game time under his belt. The 20-year-old made his debut last weekend away at Millwall.

He has said: “I spoke to the manager (Danny Rohl) and I just got a really good feeling about it. When I heard Wednesday were interested I spoke to my brother (Pierce Charles), he said good things, and I saw it as somewhere I could go and play good football, and play football, which is what I want to do this year.”

Free agent wanted

Elsewhere in the Championship, Cyrus Christie is reportedly a wanted man after leaving Hull with TEAMtalk claiming Coventry City, Millwall, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle all said to be eyeing a move, along with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. The right-back is weighing up his next move.