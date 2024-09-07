The September transfer window is now well underway and supporters from both sides of the city can reflect on a hectic start to the season. Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both enjoyed good early moments but also been left disappointed, with points dropped during the opening four fixtures.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have come through a busy summer of ins and outs, building a squad many would deem good enough for a promotion push with almost nothing to spend. They remain unbeaten but have dropped points in games they really should have won.

Meanwhile, Wednesday came flying out the blocks with a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle but it's all been downhill since then. With that in mind, The Star has attempted to put a grade on the opening month at both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough, along with every other Championship team. Take a look below...

1 . 24. Cardiff City - E A tough start to the season, granted, with defeats against Sunderland, Burnley and Middlesbrough. But one goal scored and 10 conceded is worrying, especially for a side who looked to have recruited pretty well in the summer. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 23. Luton Town - F Luton were always the most likely of the relegated trio to struggle but four games without a win is worse than even the most sceptical fan might have imagined. Burnley the only obviously tough fixture as well, albeit they did well to take a point from Portsmouth with 10 men. Photo: David Horn Photo Sales

3 . 22. Plymouth Argyle - E An opening-weekend battering at Sheffield Wednesday caused concern but the ship has been somewhat steadied, with decent points against Hull City and QPR. Still plenty of work for Wayne Rooney if he wants to keep his side up. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images Photo Sales