Ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker to miss Owls clash after misconduct admission

A former Sheffield Wednesday forward will miss out on a reunion clash with his old side later this month after admitting a charge of violent misconduct.

Ashley Fletcher spent last season on loan with the Owls from Watford and failed to score in his 28 appearances. His last action for Wednesday was a regrettable red card in an away win in March, picked up in one of only 11 Championship minutes played from January 20 as he fell out of favour and watched their remarkable survival feat from the side lines.

The maligned 28-year-old has been in reasonable form for his new club Blackpool, scoring twice in pre-season before netting on debut in an opening day League One defeat at Crawley Town. That progress will be paused, however, after he admitted a charge of violent conduct for appearing to strike out at Wycombe Wanderers wing-back David Harvie in the first half of their 2-2 draw over the weekend.

The incident went unpunished by the officials but was picked up by cameras and Fletcher found himself the subject of a retrospective FA charge this week. The charge was admitted and the former Manchester United youth prospect will now sit out the Tangerines’ next three outings, the second of which comes against Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

A Blackpool statement read: “Blackpool Football Club acknowledges the FA's decision to serve a three-match suspension to Ashley Fletcher for misconduct during last month's fixture v Wycombe Wanderers. Fletcher will therefore be unavailable for the Seasiders next three fixtures.”

Wednesday fans hoping to see some old Owls faces won’t be disappointed. Former Wednesday manager Steve Bruce will take to the side lines in what will be his second outing as Blackpool boss following his appointment earlier this week. Wednesday’s record signing Jordan Rhodes is also in line to play after making last season’s loan stint more permanent in the summer.