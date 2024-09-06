Sheffield Wednesday announce prolific striker signing after successful trial
The 18-year-old West Yorkshire-born forward has enjoyed an extended trial stint at the club and scored in a pre-season friendly run-out at Ossett United as well as in the under-21s’ 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Middlewood Road last week.
Schooled in the Leeds-based Ultimate FCA academy and coached by former Arsenal and Bradford City striker Isaiah Rankin, Brown steps into Andy Holdsworth’s set-up in the terms of a professional contract after his deal was signed on Thursday. He becomes the second youngster to be signed to Wednesday from the UFCA set-up aftercentre-half Kailen Hatfield signed scholarship terms with the under-18s earlier this summer.
A prolific goal-getter in the Ultimate FCA ranks from the age of just 13, Brown passed the 30-goal mark in just 18 matches last season. The private academy play fixtures against a raft of academies linked to professional clubs. Brown has trialled at a handful of professional clubs in the past including Grimsby Town.
Holdsworth’s under-21s have set off in their Professional Development League campaign at pace, securing an opening day 1-0 win at Cardiff City before an enthralling 4-4 draw with Bristol City and that 2-2 stalemate with Bournemouth.