Will Osula opens up on Sheffield United exit after “huge” Newcastle United transfer move

Will Osula has opened up on his eye-catching move from Sheffield United to Newcastle United earlier this summer, with the £15m transfer happening “overnight.” The Denmark youth international moved back to the Premier League after the Magpies agreed to pay an initial £10m fee, with £5m in reasonable add-ons and a sell-on clause protecting United’s interests.

The striker scored three senior goals in a Blades shirt, all last season and in the FA Cup, and had impressed in pre-season following the Blades’ relegation from the top-flight earlier this year. But the Blades were unable to turn down the offer from St. James’ Park for the 21-year-old and he signed a long-term deal in the north-east, featuring on the bench for all four of their games so far.

Speaking to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, Osula said recently: “I had almost prepared myself for the season. I was ready and then Newcastle came quickly overnight. It was something I was shocked and happy about. It actually happened very quickly. I think there were a lot of 'rumours' about me going to Newcastle, but I didn't look into it. I was very focused on the fact that the season in Sheffield should start soon. Then my agent called me, and then it just happened quickly over two or three days when I was in Newcastle and signed the contract.

“When they told me, I was a bit in shock, but I was just so happy. I was still like: ‘Wow, it’s Newcastle now.’ It is something that I am very proud of. It’s a big club. Newcastle is a huge club and I am very happy to have made the switch to Newcastle from Sheffield United. My time will come. So I’m looking forward to seeing what will happen in the future.”

Alexander Isak is established as Eddie Howe’s first-choice forward, with Callum Wilson still to come back from injury, but Osula is happy to bide his time - and is sure that it will come. “There are already huge stars, so I have to learn their style and how they play,” Osula added.

“I just have to come in and learn a lot of things from the coaches and players. I just have to become a better player and then hopefully my time will come where I can play a lot in the future. I take it as it comes. I'm just happy to be a part of Newcastle, so my time will come. I'm looking forward to seeing what will happen in the future.”